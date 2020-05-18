Global  

Saudi Arabia And Kuwait Halt Production At Giant Joint Oil Field

OilPrice.com Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will suspend production at the Al-Khafji field, which they operate jointly, during June, Reuters reports, quoting Kuwaiti media. Al-Khafji is one of four offshore and one onshore field located in the neutral zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Of these, just two fields—Al-Khafji and Wafra—pumped half a million barrels daily until 2015. Operational differences and a worsening in bilateral relations led to the suspension of production during that year. The worsening came as Saudi Arabia renewed Chevron’s…
