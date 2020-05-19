Global  

Digital Asset Bitgesell Provides the Perfect Ecosystem to Become Digital Gold

The Merkle Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Digital Asset Bitgesell Provides the Perfect Ecosystem to Become Digital GoldEmerging digital asset Bitgesell has developed a practical ecosystem, and long-term solution for the digital gold debate. The project overcomes issues plagued by Bitcoin to make it an extremely attractive proposition to holders, miners, and businesses 18th May 2020, Amsterdam, Netherlands – Digital asset and cryptocurrency Bitgesell is a new project geared towards practical application, and offers a more attractive proposition to cryptocurrency miners and holders, than any similar alternatives. The Bitgesell ecosystem has been designed to ensure that it is practical, and suitable as a long-term digital investment option. Why Bitcoin is Not a True Digital Gold Bitcoin continues to be the foremost

The post Digital Asset Bitgesell Provides the Perfect Ecosystem to Become Digital Gold appeared first on The Merkle News.
