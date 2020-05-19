Saudi Aramco Shares Recover To Level Before Oil Crash

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Shares in Saudi oil giant Aramco have recovered to levels not seen since Saudi Arabia launched the oil price war in early March, becoming the first major oil firm to regain its market value since oil prices crashed, according to Bloomberg estimates. Aramco’s stock gained 3.09 percent on Tuesday in Riyadh, but the proportion of its shares trading on the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, is much smaller than the volumes and shares of ExxonMobil that change hands every day on the New York Stock Exchange, for example. … 👓 View full article

