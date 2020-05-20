BitMEX Trading Engine Issue Triggers Concerns Over XBT/USD Liquidations Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

When it comes to dealing with the BitMEX platform, a lot of users are rather dismayed. Yesterday’s sudden outage triggered a brief visual XBT/USD price drop to $0, prior to the trading engine going offline. Centralized trading platforms often struggle to keep their service accessible at all times. Another bad day at the Office for BitMEX Whether it is a direct exchange or derivatives platform, things can go haywire when users least expect it. In the case of BitMEX, the trading engine went offline yesterday evening for no apparent reason. On the frontend, this made it appear as if the



When it comes to dealing with the BitMEX platform, a lot of users are rather dismayed. Yesterday's sudden outage triggered a brief visual XBT/USD price drop to $0, prior to the trading engine going offline. Centralized trading platforms often struggle to keep their service accessible at all times. Another bad day at the Office for BitMEX Whether it is a direct exchange or derivatives platform, things can go haywire when users least expect it. In the case of BitMEX, the trading engine went offline yesterday evening for no apparent reason. On the frontend, this made it appear as if the

