Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Oil Price War Has Put A $69 Billion Mega Deal At Risk

OilPrice.com Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Even before the latest slew of announcements regarding the agreement by Saudi Arabia’s flagship oil and gas company, Aramco, to acquire a 70 percent stake in the Kingdom’s key petrochemicals company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), for US$69.1 billion, from the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the ‘deal’ looked like a meaningless accounting trick that transfers money from one side of the Saudi balance sheet to another. It looked like that because that is what it is but…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Exxon Steps Up In Oil-Price War By Ramping Down [Video]

Exxon Steps Up In Oil-Price War By Ramping Down

Exxon Mobil is cutting back shale-production expenses to the tune of at least $10 billion as the coronavirus pandemic - and a supply war - ensnare oil prices.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:31Published
Trump touts Saudi-Russia oil deal to halt price war [Video]

Trump touts Saudi-Russia oil deal to halt price war

The two top crude producers are said to slash output by as much as 15 million barrels a day - an unprecendented 15% of global supply. Ryan Brooks has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Aramco Earnings Plunge By 25% As Low Oil Prices Persist

Saudi Aramco reported on Tuesday a net income of US$16.66 billion for the first quarter of 2020, down from net earnings of US$22.2 billion for Q1 2019, due to...
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia falls first on the battlefield of oil war

Saudi Arabia could not stand the declared level of competition with Russia and the United States. The Kingdom was the first to surrender in the oil war for the...
PRAVDA


Tweets about this