This Oil Nation Sees Production Drop As COVID-19 Cases Spike

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Kazakhstan's crude oil production has fallen below 1.7 million bpd of crude and condensates, oil analytics firm OilX told Oilprice.com, noting that the giant Tengiz field has seen a jump in Covid-19 cases among workers, at 935. The Tengiz field is one of the biggest in the country and normally produces 600,000 bpd of crude. Kazakhstan is a member of the OPEC+ group and earlier this year agreed to cut some 400,000 bpd in oil production as part of international efforts to stymie the drop in oil prices resulting from the combination of excessive…


