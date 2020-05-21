Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Oil Nation Sees Production Drop As COVID-19 Cases Spike

OilPrice.com Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Kazakhstan’s crude oil production has fallen below 1.7 million bpd of crude and condensates, oil analytics firm OilX told Oilprice.com, noting that the giant Tengiz field has seen a jump in Covid-19 cases among workers, at 935. The Tengiz field is one of the biggest in the country and normally produces 600,000 bpd of crude. Kazakhstan is a member of the OPEC+ group and earlier this year agreed to cut some 400,000 bpd in oil production as part of international efforts to stymie the drop in oil prices resulting from the combination of excessive…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Cases Grow To Nearly 37K, Hospitalizations Drop Slightly [Video]

COVID-19 Cases Grow To Nearly 37K, Hospitalizations Drop Slightly

COVID-19 Cases Grow To Nearly 37K, Hospitalizations Drop Slightly

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:31Published
What Jim Cramer Is Watching in Oil Next Week [Video]

What Jim Cramer Is Watching in Oil Next Week

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on oil going into next week.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

EIA Predicts A Record Drop In U.S. Shale Oil Production

Crude oil production in the seven major US shale basins will fall by a record 197,000 barrels per day next month, the Energy Information...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •Reuters India

Goldman Sachs: Oil Market Headed For Deficit In June

Improving global oil demand and faster-than-expected production curtailments from outside the OPEC+ pact are set to push the oil market into deficit next month,...
OilPrice.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hacommoditynews

Renton Campoy This Oil Nation Sees Production Drop As COVID-19 Cases Spike https://t.co/rqp57UaKj7 7 hours ago

Oilsavvy2

Oilsavvy RT @OilandEnergy: Kazakhstan’s crude oil production has fallen below 1.7 million bpd of crude and condensates, oil analytics firm OilX told… 14 hours ago

OG_Advisors

Oil & Gas Advisors This Oil Nation Sees Production Drop As COVID-19 Cases Spike https://t.co/npTCEArS2j 14 hours ago

carbonreports

HYDROCARBON #This Oil Nation Sees Production Drop As COVID-19 Cases Spike #crudeoil #CL_F $CL_F #WTI #Brent 16 hours ago

OilandEnergy

OilPrice.com Kazakhstan’s crude oil production has fallen below 1.7 million bpd of crude and condensates, oil analytics firm Oil… https://t.co/d7sqgDxA02 17 hours ago

blackarcintel

BlackArc Intel New post: "This Oil Nation Sees Production Drop As COVID-19 Cases Spike" https://t.co/fDrzA1S9VV 17 hours ago