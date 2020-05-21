Global  

$500/Week CERB Crisis Money: Beware of the CRA Taxes

Thursday, 21 May 2020
The CERB is taxable, so if possible, leave a portion for taxes. But earnings from a dividend-payer like the National Bank of Canada stock can offset the tax due on the crisis money.

