Crypto Hedge Funds Vastly Outperform Their Traditional Brethren Friday, 22 May 2020

There are many ways to look at the financial sector. One option is to compare crypto hedge funds with their traditional brethren to see who performs better. Investing in cryptocurrency is always a risky venture. Crypto Hedge Funds Lead This Dance That also applies to more traditional markets, as there is no guarantee of profit by any means. So far, the crypto hedge funds are doing quite well over the past 12 months. Despite rather modest gains of 13.4% on average, the momentum appears more than promising. Traditional hedge funds, on the other hand, are down by 6.7% on average.



