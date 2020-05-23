Digital Gold: Bitcoin Poised as Newest Safe Haven Asset in 2020 Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A new report reveals that bitcoin is quickly accelerating to become the safe-haven asset of digital currency markets. Since the advent of bitcoin, following the massive economic crumble in 2008- cryptocurrencies have offered a viable solution to many of the issues the global financial world’s fiat falls prey to. Or at least that’s what inventor Satoshi Nakamoto proposed. Many believe that Nakamoto endeavored to create a currency that wouldn’t be subject to wildly nilly inflation and quantitative easing that will quickly lead to deflationary devastation on Main Street. A pseudo-anonymous public ledger, that’s fully secure, decentralized, and global. Removing many



The post Digital Gold: Bitcoin Poised as Newest Safe Haven Asset in 2020 appeared first on The Merkle News. A new report reveals that bitcoin is quickly accelerating to become the safe-haven asset of digital currency markets. Since the advent of bitcoin, following the massive economic crumble in 2008- cryptocurrencies have offered a viable solution to many of the issues the global financial world’s fiat falls prey to. Or at least that’s what inventor Satoshi Nakamoto proposed. Many believe that Nakamoto endeavored to create a currency that wouldn’t be subject to wildly nilly inflation and quantitative easing that will quickly lead to deflationary devastation on Main Street. A pseudo-anonymous public ledger, that’s fully secure, decentralized, and global. Removing manyThe post Digital Gold: Bitcoin Poised as Newest Safe Haven Asset in 2020 appeared first on The Merkle News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Ardern touts New Zealand as investment 'safe haven'



New Zealand's success in curbing the coronavirus has given it a "safe haven" advantage, allowing the country to be open for investment, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday. Libby Hogan.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14 Published on May 6, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this