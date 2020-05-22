Global  

Memorial Day Gasoline Prices Near 20-Year Low

OilPrice.com Friday, 22 May 2020
Welcome to Memorial Day weekend, a weekend traditionally filled with fun, food, family—and driving. If you are one of the lucky ones that gets to go out and about this weekend, you’re going to find at the pump that gas prices are at a nearly 20-year low. Heading into the holiday weekend, the national average for gas prices, according to AAA, is just $1.94.  per gallon—that’s $.90 below last-year levels. The last time gas prices were under $2 per gallon heading into Memorial Day weekend was in 2003, when drivers paid…
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Memorial Day Travel Expected To Hit Record Low Due To COVID-19

Memorial Day Travel Expected To Hit Record Low Due To COVID-19 00:29

 Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to hit a record low this year, with air travel down 88% and due to the pandemic. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

