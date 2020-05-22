Memorial Day Gasoline Prices Near 20-Year Low

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Welcome to Memorial Day weekend, a weekend traditionally filled with fun, food, family—and driving. If you are one of the lucky ones that gets to go out and about this weekend, you’re going to find at the pump that gas prices are at a nearly 20-year low. Heading into the holiday weekend, the national average for gas prices, according to AAA, is just $1.94. per gallon—that’s $.90 below last-year levels. The last time gas prices were under $2 per gallon heading into Memorial Day weekend was in 2003, when drivers paid… 👓 View full article

