Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Is the NAB share price a buy today?

Motley Fool Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
The National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX: NAB) share price is down 40 percent this year, but is the ASX bank share in the buy zone yet?

The post Is the NAB share price a buy today? appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Selfless pensioner uses her savings to buy food donations for others struggling with pandemic [Video]

Selfless pensioner uses her savings to buy food donations for others struggling with pandemic

A selfless pensioner is using her Covid-19 financial aid to buy supplies for the community pantry. The elderly woman, named Khun Ad, was seen visiting the food bank in front of the police station in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Is the Transurban share price a buy today?

Find out why I think the Transurban Group (ASX: TCL) share price could be set to rocket higher in the second half of 2020. The post Is the Transurban share...
Motley Fool

Up 70% in May: is the Southern Cross Media share price a buy?

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX: SXL) shares rocketed 70% higher in May but is the Aussie media group in the buy zone today? The post Up 70% in May: is...
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

JohnMifsud24

John Mifsud RT @9NewsMelb: The share market lifted strongly today, pushed higher by commodity price gains. And the Australian dollar touched multi-mon… 2 minutes ago

shubm_purohit

Shubham Purohit RT @stocktalk_in: ⭐️#IDBI UPPER CIRCUIT 🟢 IDBI Bank has hit an upper circuit of +20% today. 🟢 Share Price: ₹24.45 🟢 REASON 👇 The bank r… 2 minutes ago

TendringMag

Tendring Magazine RT @savebutterflies: Share your garden with butterflies this summer with our #HalfPrice membership #offer 🦋 Join today from as little as £… 9 minutes ago

MyDeargDoom

Dearg Doom De La Rue #DLAR Share Price 57p (+39%) Market had lost confidence with management's guidance, given execution risk… https://t.co/imHwKXGLQ4 12 minutes ago

9NewsMelb

Nine News Melbourne The share market lifted strongly today, pushed higher by commodity price gains. And the Australian dollar touched… https://t.co/enVuuhOumE 17 minutes ago

PORTABLEAIRSYD

Michael Achilles RT @wax_capital: $DXN @dxnlimited 35 million shares traded today on $ASX & Chi-x volume is a smoking gun The volume has just kept coming &… 1 hour ago

stocktalk_in

StockTalk ⭐️#IDBI UPPER CIRCUIT 🟢 IDBI Bank has hit an upper circuit of +20% today. 🟢 Share Price: ₹24.45 🟢 REASON 👇 The… https://t.co/OCBtlmRask 1 hour ago

wax_capital

WAXCapital $DXN @dxnlimited 35 million shares traded today on $ASX & Chi-x volume is a smoking gun The volume has just kept c… https://t.co/pKpnzd2II8 1 hour ago