Is the NAB share price a buy today?

Selfless pensioner uses her savings to buy food donations for others struggling with pandemicA selfless pensioner is using her Covid-19 financial aid to buy supplies for the community pantry.
The elderly woman, named Khun Ad, was seen visiting the food bank in front of the police station in..
John Mifsud RT @9NewsMelb: The share market lifted strongly today, pushed higher by commodity price gains.
And the Australian dollar touched multi-mon… 2 minutes ago
Shubham Purohit RT @stocktalk_in: ⭐️#IDBI UPPER CIRCUIT
🟢 IDBI Bank has hit an upper circuit of +20% today.
🟢 Share Price: ₹24.45
🟢 REASON 👇
The bank r… 2 minutes ago
Tendring Magazine RT @savebutterflies: Share your garden with butterflies this summer with our #HalfPrice membership #offer 🦋
Join today from as little as £… 9 minutes ago
Dearg Doom De La Rue #DLAR
Share Price 57p (+39%)
Market had lost confidence with management's guidance, given execution risk… https://t.co/imHwKXGLQ4 12 minutes ago
Nine News Melbourne The share market lifted strongly today, pushed higher by commodity price gains.
And the Australian dollar touched… https://t.co/enVuuhOumE 17 minutes ago
Michael Achilles RT @wax_capital: $DXN @dxnlimited
35 million shares traded today on $ASX & Chi-x
volume is a smoking gun
The volume has just kept coming &… 1 hour ago
StockTalk ⭐️#IDBI UPPER CIRCUIT
🟢 IDBI Bank has hit an upper circuit of +20% today.
🟢 Share Price: ₹24.45
🟢 REASON 👇
The… https://t.co/OCBtlmRask 1 hour ago
WAXCapital $DXN @dxnlimited
35 million shares traded today on $ASX & Chi-x
volume is a smoking gun
The volume has just kept c… https://t.co/pKpnzd2II8 1 hour ago