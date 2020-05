Chris J RT @ladbible: The Prime Minister has said Dominic Cummings "acted responsibly, legally and with integrity" in every respect amid claims he… 2 seconds ago Janiedls RT @EdwardTHardy: If Boris Johnson has known about Dominic Cummings travelling to Durham since April, Boris Johnson should resign for hypoc… 2 seconds ago stef smith RT @PA: Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings will make a public statement following calls for him to be sacked over allegations h… 9 seconds ago Anthony RT @MarketWatch: Key Boris Johnson adviser Dominic Cummings defends travel to Durham amid U.K. lockdown https://t.co/eBtDWi7YQk 24 seconds ago Calamity Jane RT @georgeeaton: Given how dependent Boris Johnson supposedly is on Cummings, it’s remarkable he apparently wasn’t told his chief adviser w… 28 seconds ago Tzu Tze ching RT @SkyNews: Watch live: Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings makes a rare statement and takes questions, as calls for his resign… 46 seconds ago Reuters UK Boris Johnson’s closest aide Dominic Cummings defied calls to quit over accusations of flouting lockdown… https://t.co/bSdNw92rAU 52 seconds ago George Eaton Given how dependent Boris Johnson supposedly is on Cummings, it’s remarkable he apparently wasn’t told his chief ad… https://t.co/1fHfT5mzZo 59 seconds ago