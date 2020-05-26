Australia Embarks On A Mammoth Renewable Energy Exporting Project

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

As well as being a world-class LNG exporter, Australia may soon become a major exporter of renewable energy. Engineers are now looking to connect Singapore with Darwin, using a 3,800-kilometer undersea cable, effectively connecting the South-East Asian country to the Australian grid. Perth-based company Guardian Geomatics has been awarded the contract to conduct a route survey for the Sun Cable project which is backed by Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes and Fortescue Metals founder Andrew Forrest. The two billionaire backers led a capital…


