Will Trump's Social Media Executive Order Help Against Crypto YouTube Bans?

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media CompaniesTrump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies President Donald Trump signed the executive order that seeks to curtail social media "censorship" on Thursday. The move comes two days after..
Trump signs executive order targeting social media companies
☮BethPersisted🗽 RT @lunaticopresid1: Trump wants 2issue an EO tomorrow regarding social media. The problem he will face is the one thing he knows nothing a… 2 seconds ago
Emme Lee RT @JenniferJJacobs: Trump has signed EO he says would limit liability protections social media companies enjoy. Under current law, compani… 2 seconds ago
ARLTR RT @Breaking911: PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Social media companies that engage in censoring or any political conduct will not be able to keep their… 2 seconds ago
Bryson Gray RT @bennyjohnson: BREAKING: President Trump’s Executive Order calls for new regulations under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act… 2 seconds ago
David Benjamin RT @chic_savage: Kudos to @realDonaldTrump !!! 👊🏻🇺🇸👊🏻 !!! Appears to be a Huge Victory for Our Free Speech, but What Dark Circuitous Route… 3 seconds ago
Katherine in PA 06 RT @TeaPainUSA: Trump won't lift a finger to stop a deadly pandemic, but will move heaven and earth to protect his right to lie with impuni… 3 seconds ago
“TICKEL”MESILLY😂🤣🙂😂 RT @CaliNeedsHelp: Finally these social media sites will be held to the same standard as the rest of us.
We’ll be able to hold them accou… 5 seconds ago
JayB 🏳️🌈 Trump wants to sign an unconstitutional executive order that will actually hurt him. What a genius. https://t.co/jNXRiYbMgv 6 seconds ago