How Long Until Hydrogen Is Competitive At The Pump?

OilPrice.com Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Hydrogen might have a way to break through one of the barriers that keeps it from reaching mass-scale adoption for fuel cell electric cars and trucks. French fuel company Air Liquide just released a new product in the US that can make hydrogen competitive with the average gasoline and diesel fuel station. Its high capacity of 1,000 kg and dual filling positions are capable of fueling 250 vehicles per day. Compare that to a gas station fueling 800 to 1,000 vehicles a day on average, and it would make hydrogen viable for retail stations…
