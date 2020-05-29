Zoom Stock Is the Tesla of Video Communications

Friday, 29 May 2020 () If you think Zoom Video Communications is overvalued, has no moat, and has security issues, just remember that these are all issues Tesla had to overcome as well to deliver amazing shareholder returns.
In early trading on Monday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.1%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 187.7% gain.
In early trading on Friday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:07Published