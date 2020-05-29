Global  

Zoom Stock Is the Tesla of Video Communications

Motley Fool Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
If you think Zoom Video Communications is overvalued, has no moat, and has security issues, just remember that these are all issues Tesla had to overcome as well to deliver amazing shareholder returns.
News video: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, ZM

Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, ZM 01:05

 In early trading on Monday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.1%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 187.7% gain.

