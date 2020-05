Stock Alert: Canopy Growth Tumbles 18% On Earnings Miss, Uncertain Outlook Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) are losing more than 18 percent or $3.94 in Friday's morning trade at $17.78 after the Canadian cannabis company's fourth-quarter results missed analysts' estimates. The stock has traded in a range of $9.00 to $44.17 in the past 52 weeks. 👓 View full article

Video credit: The Street - Published 10 hours ago Canopy Growth Smoked After Massive Fourth-Quarter Loss 02:04 Canopy Growth shares plummet after the pot-product producer posts an abysmal quarterly loss and pulls fiscal 2021 guidance - all as consumers shun cannabis.

