America's Oil & Gas Capital Is Turning To Renewables

When we think of Texas, we think of Big Oil. Even more so in its largest city, Houston. Home to some of the world's largest private energy companies, Houston lives and dies on oil. But it is also the biggest buyer of….renewable energy. The city of Houston has committed to purchasing 100% renewable energy as a part of a renewed collaboration with NRG Energy. Throughout the seven-year agreement, the city predicts seeing the cost of electricity for the community falling, resulting in $9.3 million saved every year. Mayor Sylvester…


