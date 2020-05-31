Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here’s How Much $5,000 Invested in Shopify Is Today

Motley Fool Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
It's been a crazy five years for Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP), so what does $5,000 actually look like today, and could it happen again?

The post Here’s How Much $5,000 Invested in Shopify Is Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Amplifi’s Mike Law: ‘Reach Is a Big Story in Today’s Marketplace’ [Video]

Amplifi’s Mike Law: ‘Reach Is a Big Story in Today’s Marketplace’

As more precise data becomes available, there’s a greater importance on moving away from legacy behaviors and more towards understanding audience and reach. In a BeetCam chat, Mike Law, president of..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:53Published
Shopify Launches Its Own App Amid Pandemic [Video]

Shopify Launches Its Own App Amid Pandemic

Today, Shopify, which is known for powering online stores of more than a million businesses, is launching its own app called Shop. The app will allow users the same tracking abilities and to make..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this