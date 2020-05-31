|
Here’s How Much $5,000 Invested in Shopify Is Today
|
|
Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
It's been a crazy five years for Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP), so what does $5,000 actually look like today, and could it happen again?
The post Here’s How Much $5,000 Invested in Shopify Is Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
|
Related videos from verified sources
Amplifi’s Mike Law: ‘Reach Is a Big Story in Today’s Marketplace’
As more precise data becomes available, there’s a greater importance on moving away from legacy behaviors and more towards understanding audience and reach. In a BeetCam chat, Mike Law, president of..
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 04:53Published
Shopify Launches Its Own App Amid Pandemic
Today, Shopify, which is known for powering online stores of more than a million businesses, is launching its own app called Shop. The app will allow users the same tracking abilities and to make..
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:17Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this