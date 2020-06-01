Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Forget cheap stocks. Why investors should watch ASX gold shares instead

Motley Fool Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Why I'd be eyeing ASX gold shares instead of cheap stocks or dividends.

The post Forget cheap stocks. Why investors should watch ASX gold shares instead appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Market News Video - Published
News video: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks 01:08

 In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, down about 7.7% and shares of Golden Minerals off about 7.2% on the day.

Related videos from verified sources

Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks [Video]

Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, off about 8.3% and shares of..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Equity indices in red after RBI rate cut, banking stocks down as loan moratorium extended [Video]

Equity indices in red after RBI rate cut, banking stocks down as loan moratorium extended

Equity benchmark indices closed lower on Friday due to underperformance by banking and financial stocks as the Reserve Bank of India forecast contraction in H1 FY21 GDP growth, cut repo rate by 40..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Food Stocks [Video]

Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Food Stocks

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kirkland Lake Gold, down about 5.4% and shares of Drdgold..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this