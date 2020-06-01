Forget cheap stocks. Why investors should watch ASX gold shares instead



Related videos from verified sources Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks



In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, off about 8.3% and shares of.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 3 days ago Equity indices in red after RBI rate cut, banking stocks down as loan moratorium extended



Equity benchmark indices closed lower on Friday due to underperformance by banking and financial stocks as the Reserve Bank of India forecast contraction in H1 FY21 GDP growth, cut repo rate by 40.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Food Stocks



In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kirkland Lake Gold, down about 5.4% and shares of Drdgold.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this