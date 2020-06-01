Britain's Largest Solar Farm Gets The Green Light

Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Business secretary Alok Sharma has today given the go-ahead to Britain's largest solar energy park on the north Kent coast. The Cleve Hill park, which is being built by a joint venture of specialist solar firms Hive Energy and Wirsol Energy, will consist of 800,000 panels built on 890 hectares of land in Graveney. The site will generate 50 megawatts of electricity, which is enough to power more than 90,000 homes. Due to the size of the plant, the development is designated a nationally significant infrastructure project.


