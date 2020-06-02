|
Is the NAB share price cheap today?
|
|
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX: NAB) share price has slumped more than 25% in 2020, but is the ASX bank back in the buy zone?
The post Is the NAB share price cheap today? appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
|
Related news from verified sources
Is the NAB share price a buy today?The National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX: NAB) share price is down 40 percent this year, but is the ASX bank share in the buy zone yet?
The post Is the NAB share...
Motley Fool
Is the Woolworths share price cheap today?The Woolworths Ltd (ASX: WOW) share price has been on a rollercoaster ride in 2020 but is it trading cheaply enough to buy today?
The post Is the Woolworths...
Motley Fool
You Might Like
Tweets about this