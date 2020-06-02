Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Is the NAB share price cheap today?

Motley Fool Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX: NAB) share price has slumped more than 25% in 2020, but is the ASX bank back in the buy zone?

The post Is the NAB share price cheap today? appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Is the NAB share price a buy today?

The National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX: NAB) share price is down 40 percent this year, but is the ASX bank share in the buy zone yet? The post Is the NAB share...
Motley Fool

Is the Woolworths share price cheap today?

The Woolworths Ltd (ASX: WOW) share price has been on a rollercoaster ride in 2020 but is it trading cheaply enough to buy today? The post Is the Woolworths...
Motley Fool

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IPOwatch_com_au

IPOwatch.com.au New board member announcement and $PTX trading 13-15% up today. This one continues to build, only 23M MC, very ch… https://t.co/cevSkNbEjr 22 hours ago

nonsellcom

NonSell.com Is the Woolworths share price cheap today? - [Australia Market News, Commodities News, Economic Crisis News, How Co… https://t.co/VDpXVPZdAe 1 day ago

Bradleychoquet2

Bradley choquette @MachineryPete The one gravity wagon in the bargain section is four times today's https://t.co/VL4TQUJqKN price. B… https://t.co/aVMJtUhtNH 5 days ago

smacker_aim

smacker #TOWN Nav per share £3.40 60 years in business Divi when restored 10% at this price Retailers opening. Shopping ce… https://t.co/eu4j7k5RNC 6 days ago

CakeDan5

CakeDan @mattfgp2 @zacknorman97 @Andrew_Frankel Probably not a bad thing (bar the detuned engines) but I’d love them to sur… https://t.co/4pbrC2EdsS 6 days ago