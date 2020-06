ASX 200 jumps 1.8%, Australian headed for recession Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )





The post ASX 200 jumps 1.8%, Australian headed for recession appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. The S&P/ASX 200 Index (ASX:XJO) went up by 1.8% today, despite the news that it seems all-but-certain that Australia is in a recession The post ASX 200 jumps 1.8%, Australian headed for recession appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Newswires $Z1P $IFN $SLR $LKE ASX 200 jumps 1.8%, Australian headed for recession (via Motley Fool) https://t.co/LaNHEQmgb6… https://t.co/eyaEi4BDK7 4 hours ago