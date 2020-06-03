Global  

TFSA Investors Can Trust This 4% Dividend Stock
Motley Fool Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Hydro One Ltd (TSX:H) is a dividend stock that TFSA investors have learned to trust, thanks to its reliable business model and consistent cash flows.

The post TFSA Investors Can Trust This 4% Dividend Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
