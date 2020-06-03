Global  

Stock Alert: Genius Brands Jumps 93% To Touch New 52-week High

RTTNews Wednesday, 3 June 2020
Shares of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) are surging more than 93 percent or $3.75 in Wednesday's morning trade at $7.77, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $7.79 despite the absence of any stock-specific news. Genius Brands is a California-based children's entertainment company.
