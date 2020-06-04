

Related videos from verified sources American Airlines Says Staff Reductions To Come In The Fall



A letter to employees told them American Airline Group Inc will have to downsize because of the coronavirus pandemic. They said management and support staff will be reduced by about 30% and some.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 6 days ago German Government To Give Lufthansa Massive Pandemic Rescue Package



Like airlines all over the world, German airline Lufthansa has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Reuters reports Lufthansa and the German government have reached a.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this Newswires $AQZ $REX Alliance Airlines continuing to surge (via Motley Fool) https://t.co/sC2VsTK7Mw #AQZ… https://t.co/MLYYALonBL 3 minutes ago