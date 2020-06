Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is an incredible growth stock, but there are better momentum plays out there that offer a better bang for your buck.



The post Forget Shopify (TSX:SHOP): This Hot E-commerce Stock Is Poised for Further Gains appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article