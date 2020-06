U.S. Stock Futures Fluctuate, Pointing To Choppy Trading Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Stocks futures have fluctuated over the course of morning trading on Thursday, suggesting a lackluster performance on Wall Street following recent strength. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 143 points. 👓 View full article

