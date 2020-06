Statue of King Charles I boarded up ahead of BLM protests in central London



The 17th century equestrian statue of King Charles I of England on the south side of Trafalgar Square was boarded up on Friday (June 12th) night ahead of BLM protests in central London. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:46 Published 2 hours ago

Fire crews use boats to rescue residents after severe flooding hits Gilberton in Pennsylvania



Fire crews were called to severe flooding in the town of Gilberton in Pennsylvania on Friday (June 12th). Rescuers used boats to ferry stranded residents to dry land and pumped millions of litres of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 11:56 Published 4 hours ago