Related videos from verified sources "He hit me with an axe handle": Europe's lockdowns lead to a surge in domestic violence



"He hit me with an axe handle": Europe's lockdowns lead to a surge in domestic violence Credit: Euronews English Duration: 08:00 Published 3 days ago Study: COVID-19 lockdowns worsen childhood obesity



Lockdowns implemented across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic have negatively impacted diet, sleep and physical activity among children with obesity, according to new research. The study,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03 Published 4 days ago V-shaped markets; W-shaped economic recovery: strategist



Crossmark Global Investments' Victoria Fernandez uses non-conventional gauges like gas and power usage and map apps to track activity in these unconventional times. She tells Reuters' Fred Katayama the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:40 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this