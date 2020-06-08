Starship Rocket Is Top Priority Now: Elon Musk

Global  

RTTNews Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said Starship, the company's next-generation rocket, is now the company's top priority, according to a CNBC report. In an email to SpaceX employees accessed by CNBC, Musk asked employees to speed up progress on Starship "dramatically and immediately." The company had successfully launched two NASA astronauts into space just a week ago.
