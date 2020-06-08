Global  

Stock Alert: Chesapeake Energy Up 80%

RTTNews Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) shares are surging on Monday morning trade as major producers agreed for a cut in output.
