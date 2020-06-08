

Related videos from verified sources Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services



In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 14.3%. Leading the group were shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, up about 131.2% and shares of.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 23 hours ago Think Positive: Despite Pandemic, Civil Unrest, Dow Jumps 268 Points



The stock market seemed to pay little to no attention to the civil unrest sweeping the US on Tuesday. According to Markets Insider, US stocks rose as investors turned their attention towards.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago Shale pioneer Chesapeake weighs bankruptcy filing



Debt-stricken Chesapeake Energy said Monday it was considering a bankruptcy filing as the shale driller struggled with an unprecedented rout in oil and gas prices caused by the pandemic. Fred Katayama.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published on May 11, 2020

Tweets about this Crwe World Stock Alert: Chesapeake Energy Up 80% https://t.co/JH2tJZAolA 23 hours ago Da'unda'dogg Coolio STOCK MARKET ALERT 🚨: Cavvy morning! Before I give y’all my options buys and stock of the day I want y’all to look… https://t.co/NTUFYbgPWS 1 day ago