Video credit: Market News Video - Published 1 week ago Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services 01:08 In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 14.3%. Leading the group were shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, up about 131.2% and shares of Chesapeake Energy up about 94.4% on the day.