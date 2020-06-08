This Pot Stock Can Rise 10 Times in Value

Samsung accused of another exploding phoneFootage reveals a Samsung phone ON FIRE after it terrifyingly began sparking "like fireworks" and burst into flames, claims a California-based man. Kenji Yanase, 35, owns a now-charred and..
You'll Never Want Plain Noodles Again After Making This Colorful Rainbow PastaOnce we realized we could make a few standard meals rainbow (like this rainbow grilled cheese, for example), we've been having a hard time eating anything that isn't bright and colorful. Another case..