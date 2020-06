Why Credit Corp and Zip Co shares jumped over 15% higher today Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) and Zip Co Ltd (ASX:Z1P) shares were among the best performers on the All Ords and ASX 200 today...



The post Why Credit Corp and Zip Co shares jumped over 15% higher today appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this