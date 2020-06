Forget Cineplex (TSX:CGX): Here’s a Better Battered Bargain to Bet On! Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX) stock has taken a beating on the COVID-19 crisis, but there's another deep-value TSX play that has a far better risk/reward.



The post Forget Cineplex (TSX:CGX): Here’s a Better Battered Bargain to Bet On! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this