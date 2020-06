Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Online automotive retailer Vroom, Inc. has priced its initial public offering to raise $465.5 million, which reportedly will give it a market capitalisation of over $2 billion. The New York City-based online marketplace for used cars has priced its 21.25 million shares at a price of $22.00 per share. The price has been raised amid increased demand.