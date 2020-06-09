Global  

Libya's Largest Oil Field Shuts Down Just One Day After It Restarted

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Armed individuals entered Libya’s largest oil field, El Sharara, just a day after reports said the field had restarted production after months of idling amid the ongoing civil war. Another force majeure has been declared. Reuters quotes the National Oil Corporation as saying the “armed force” had told the workers on the field to stop working just hours after they had begun planned maintenance at the field. NOC itself told its employees not to obey that order. Details about the armed force were not disclosed. "The armed group,…
