Libya’s Largest Oil Field Shuts Down Just One Day After It Restarted
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Armed individuals entered Libya’s largest oil field, El Sharara, just a day after reports said the field had restarted production after months of idling amid the ongoing civil war. Another force majeure has been declared. Reuters quotes the National Oil Corporation as saying the “armed force” had told the workers on the field to stop working just hours after they had begun planned maintenance at the field. NOC itself told its employees not to obey that order. Details about the armed force were not disclosed. "The armed group,…
In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Chesapeake Energy, off about 50.5% and..
In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 14.3%. Leading the group were shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, up about 131.2% and shares of..
