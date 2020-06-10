|
|
|
Tesla Stock Soars Above $1,000, Surpassing Bitcoin’s Market Cap
|
|
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Tesla stock rallied to $1,027 and it’s market cap surged above Bitcoin’s to $188 billion.
|
|
|
|
|
|