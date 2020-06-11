|
ASX 200 drops 3%, Webjet share price sinks
Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
The S&P/ASX 200 Index (ASX:XJO) dropped 3% today. Many ASX shares fell, including the Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) share price, it fell 10%.
