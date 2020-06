5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That Cut Dividends in Q1 Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

BRP Inc (TSX:DOO), Boston Pizza Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN), and A&W Revenue Royalty Income Fund (TSX:A&W.UN) cut dividends in Q1. Are these consumer discretionary stocks buys?



The post 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That Cut Dividends in Q1 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

