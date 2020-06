$500/Week CRA CERB Could Be Over 30% Less Than You Think Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The total CERB might come out 30% less if you factor in the federal, provincial, and territorial tax rates. You can leave some, save for the tax, or compensate with investment income from a high-dividend payer like the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock.



The post $500/Week CRA CERB Could Be Over 30% Less Than You Think...

