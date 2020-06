Canadian Dollar: 3 Stocks to Buy With a Stronger Loonie Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

If the Canadian dollar strengthens, stocks like Metro Inc (TSX:MRU) will be good to hold.



The post Canadian Dollar: 3 Stocks to Buy With a Stronger Loonie appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this