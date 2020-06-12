|
|
|
Why the AFIC share price could be cheap today
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The Australian Foundation Investment Co Ltd (ASX: AFI) or "AFIC" share price is down 12.8% this year but is it a cheap dividend share today?
The post Why the AFIC share price could be cheap today appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Daily Dividend Report: RY,BMO,DE,MRK,RGLD
Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on and after August 24, 2020, to common shareholders of..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:25Published
|
Daily Dividend Report: PEP,WEN,ENB,DHR,PRGO
The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0225 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 7 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:21Published
Tweets about this
|