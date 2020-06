Related videos from verified sources Protests Highlight Strengths Of Biden's Possible VP Pick Kamala Harris



Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is under pressure to choose a black woman as his running mate. Now, Reuters reports Democratic donors, strategists, and campaign insiders say they.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34 Published 15 hours ago Google Alerts Biden And Trump Campaigns Of Hackers From China And Iran



Google caught state-backed hackers from China and Iran trying to target presidential campaigns. According to Business Insider, they targeted President Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s campaigns. The.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 5 days ago Joe Biden Speaks In Philadelphia, Calls Recent Protests 'Wake Up Call'



The former vice president called on Congress to pass legislation to outlaw chokeholds by police and to move on other reforms toward social justice. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:53 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this