Forget Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock and Buy This 1 Competitor Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) stock could be a better play for fast food upside as cracks appear in the sector.



The post Forget Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock and Buy This 1 Competitor appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Daily Dividend Report: MET,ROL,SBUX,NSC,EXC



MetLife today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter 2020 common stock dividend of $0.46 per share, an increase of 4.5 percent from the first quarter common stock dividend.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:52 Published on April 29, 2020

Tweets about this