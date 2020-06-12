Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 Industries That Might Not Rebound After COVID-19

Motley Fool Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Most industries have seen a decline due to COVID-19, but none have been hit as hard as the airline or oil industries.

The post 2 Industries That Might Not Rebound After COVID-19 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: 10 Industries That Are Currently Seeing the Biggest Job Growth

10 Industries That Are Currently Seeing the Biggest Job Growth 01:32

 10 Industries That Are Currently Seeing the Biggest Job Growth With over 20 million jobs lost in the United States in April, the month of May proved to be a surprising turnaround. Economists had predicted an increase in unemployment of nearly 20 percent and a loss of eight million jobs in May....

Related videos from verified sources

New LinkedIn Report: Top Industries Hiring Entry Level Positions [Video]

New LinkedIn Report: Top Industries Hiring Entry Level Positions

If you’re looking for a job try these two industries.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:59Published
Equity indices on upswing, Reliance hits new high [Video]

Equity indices on upswing, Reliance hits new high

Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Friday due to gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and metal stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 117 points or 0.34..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Industries in Dehradun struggle to rise again due to low demand, labour shortage [Video]

Industries in Dehradun struggle to rise again due to low demand, labour shortage

Even as industries in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun have restarted their work after state government allowed them to resume operations from first week of May, they are facing trouble in going back to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:03Published

Related news from verified sources

‘It’s Complicated’ podcast: Rebuilding the workforce

 While there are still more layoffs than job openings as Atlanta’s economy slowly reopens amid the pandemic, the staffing firm Randstad reports the logistics...
bizjournals

Geopolitics, History And The Post-COVID World – OpEd

 By Andre Ishii It is half a year since the genesis of the COVID-19 crisis, and the virus’ spread and various state countermeasures across the globe have...
Eurasia Review

Almost 70% of Philadelphia jobs are in industries impacted by Covid-19, report says

 Philadelphia’s small businesses are being hammered by the Covid-19 shutdown, and almost 70% of the city’s jobs are in industries impacted by stay-at-home...
bizjournals


Tweets about this