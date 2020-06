Flight passenger removed for refusing to wear mask



A passenger was forced off of a crowded American Airline flight after refusing to wear a mask. This is the first time we're hearing about something like this happening since American Airlines announced.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:06 Published 2 days ago

Airline De-Planes, Bans Trump Campaigner For Refusing To Wear Mask



Trump campaigner Brandon Straka was removed from an American Airlines flight for refusing to wear a mask. Now, Business Insider reports the airline says he'll be banned for as long as masks are.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:44 Published 3 days ago