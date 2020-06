Someone Is Buying Shares in Grayscale's Ether Trust for More Than $2,000 Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Grayscale Investments’ Ethereum Investment Trust shares are currently trading at roughly 150% of ETH’s all-time price high, signaling strong institutional demand. Grayscale Investments’ Ethereum Investment Trust shares are currently trading at roughly 150% of ETH’s all-time price high, signaling strong institutional demand. 👓 View full article

