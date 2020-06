Related news from verified sources Is Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Due for a Bigger Plunge? Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock looks to be running out of steam, but should long-term investors prep for a big plunge? The post Is Shopify...

Motley Fool 5 days ago



Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock: Should You Buy the Dip? Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has been a monster in the spring, but a hiccup in June may spur some investors to think about taking profits. The...

Motley Fool 2 days ago



Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Drops 20% From the Top: What Should Investors Do? The e-commerce giant Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has fallen almost 20% from its record high levels. What should one do right now? The post Shopify...

Motley Fool 5 days ago





Tweets about this